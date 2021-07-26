Wisconsin State Fair welcoming guests back starting Aug. 5

WISCONSIN (WREX) — One of the longest running fairs in the region is ready to return.



The Wisconsin State Fair is back this year after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fair begins Thursday, August 5 and runs through Sunday, August 15.



While the fair is held at Wisconsin State Park in West Allis, but it's roots are closer to the stateline.

The first Wisconsin State Fair was held in 1851 in Janesville, WIsconsin along the banks of the Rock River.



Fair organizers are excited to show several new attractions to fairgoers in 2021.



Those include a new central mall area to give people another place to gather in the heart of the fairgrounds.



Public relations manager Tess Kerksen says everyone involved with the fair is more than excited to welcome guests back again.



"People tell us all the time how much they missed the fair. Here with the staff, we missed you guys. We are so excited to be bringing the fair back. It's very important to us," Kerksen said.



If you want to learn more about the fair and get tickets, click here.



