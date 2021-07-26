The heat builds before relaxing late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 90 degree heat stays steady the next two days, while the humidity builds up again. The result: heat index values near 100 degrees again. However, cooler weather isn't far away as we'll get a drop in temperature by the end of the week.

Building up:

Temperatures won't change much, as we stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. This likely makes it 6 days in a row in the 90s, dating back to last Friday. It would also tie our longest stretch of 90 degree days so far this summer.

The humidity builds to muggy levels Wednesday, then relaxes late this week.

The humidity, however, changes by Wednesday. Humid air builds back in again, creating a sticky situation by midweek. You'll feel the humidity in the air Tuesday, but it's not to uncomfortable levels yet. The heat index stays in the middle 90s Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, the humidity is back up to uncomfortable levels like we felt last Saturday. The heat index, as a result, jumps to the upper 90s, and may sneak into the 100s in a few spots like Rockford. The air stays humid like this through Thursday morning, then drier and cooler air is the story for the rest of the week.

Midweek storms:

During the transition from hot and humid to cooler and drier, storms may fire up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe storms may be possible, but the risks are low due to where the storms form.



Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening, but may skirt around most of the Stateline.

Strong thunderstorms fire up in Minnesota and Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, then shift southeastward as the day goes along. Since northern Illinois is currently on the fringe of their path, we may be glanced by strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail would be the main threats. Heavy rainfall may be a possibility too.

A cold front shifts in behind the storms. If the front is slow enough, we may see another chance for storms early Thursday. Once the front goes by, quiet, cooler, and drier weather settles in long term.

Break from the heat:

The high heat goes away last this week, with average weather heading into August.

We may not get into the more comfortable weather immediately. Thursday stays in the upper 80's, with high humidity (at least through the morning). You'll notice a difference by Friday, however. Temperatures fall into the low 80s, with low humidity and a sunny sky. Look for similar weather this weekend, with only a slight chance for rain on Saturday.

Another push of cooler air could send temperatures into the upper 70s by next Monday. After that, conditions hold steady in the low 80s throughout next week.