Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops have surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister. The president’s move followed violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking horns and waving Tunisian flags. But his critics accused him of a power grab that threatens Tunisia’s young democracy. Chief among them was the parliament speaker and head of the Islamist movement Ennahdha, Rached Ghannouchi, who called it “a coup against the Constitution and the revolution.”