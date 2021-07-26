Russian authorities block dozens of Navalny-linked websites

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have restricted access to the website of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The politician’s team said Monday that dozens of sites run by his close allies also were blocked. The actions came amid mounting government pressure on dissenting voices in the run-up to Russia’s parliamentary election in September. The vote is widely seen as part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule. The state communications watchdog says access to dozens of websites linked to Navalny was restricted at the behest of the prosecutor general’s office. Navalny was arrested in January upon returning from Germany after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.