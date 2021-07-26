Report: Rockford gas prices nine cents higher than national average

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite falling a little more than two cents in the past week, gas prices in Rockford remain higher than the national average.

The average price of gas in Rockford is currently $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That's higher than the national average price of gas, which is currently $3.14 per gallon.

Prices in Rockford are now eight cents higher than a month ago and nearly 99 cents higher per gallon than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $2.95/g while the most expensive is $3.35/g, a difference of 40 cents per gallon.

One expert says the recent drop in prices is due to the Delta variant.

"With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC's increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, we aren't yet in the clear - U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren't slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer."