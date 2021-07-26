Report: Ex-officer set to take plea deal in woman’s killing

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have told a newspaper that a white former police officer in Mississippi will accept a life sentence in the 2019 shooting death of a Black woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship. The Oxford Eagle reports the prosecutor and the attorney for the family of the slain woman, Dominique Clayton, confirm the plea agreement with ex-Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne. Kinne’s lawyer couldn’t be reached. The report says sentencing is planned Friday for Kinne, who was indicted on a capital murder charge. Authorities said he broke into Clayton’s home and shot her as she slept.