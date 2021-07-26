President Biden commemorates 31st anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday marked 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in the U.S. President Joe Biden commemorated the bill's anniversary by signing a proclamation.

"For more than 60 million Americans living with disabilities, the ADA is so much more than a law," said President Biden. "It's a source of opportunity, participation, independent living and respect and dignity."

The ADA offers the same protections as the Civil Rights Act, which makes discrimination based on race, religion and gender illegal. The ADA also requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, and puts accessibility requirements on public accomodations.

In the Stateline, RAMP Education & Advocacy Coordinator Eric Brown hopes more people will educate themselves about how this act impacts people with disabilities.

"I would encourage people who are not from the disability community to engage with members of the community and really learn from them and model your behavior after that," said Brown.

Brown adds that many barriers still exist for people with disabilities. He hopes lawmakers will pass more laws in the future that include people with disabilities.