Pakistani official: Scottish climber dies in avalanche on K2

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineering official says a veteran Scottish climber has died in an avalanche while attempting to scale K2 in northern Pakistan, the world’s second-highest mountain peak. The secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Monday that Rick Allen died in the avalanche three days ago while trying to reach the summit along a route not attempted previously. Allen’s attempt was part of trying to raise funds for the U.K.-based charity Partners Relief & Development, where he was a board member. The charity confirmed his death on its Facebook page. It says Allen’s two climbing partners survived.