Officials: Majority of panhandlers in Rockford have place to live, supplementing their income

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford provided a brief update in regards to panhandlers in the city.

While discussing the closure of a homeless encampment near Railroad Ave., the city addressed the concern of the rising number of panhandlers.

According to the city, majority of the panhandlers the city encountered has a place to live and are using panhandling as a way to supplement their income. That's something that Angie Walker, the the Homeless Program Coordinator for Rockford's Human Services Department, told 13 WREX back in January.

When the city finds panhandlers who are homeless, they offer them housing services.

For years, an Illinois state law banned panhandling, meaning panhandlers could be ticketed but a federal judge declared that ban unconstitutional.