New Zealand to accept alleged Islamic State militant, 2 kids

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has agreed to repatriate an alleged Islamic State militant and her two young children, who have been detained in Turkey since February. The decision follows a bitter dispute with Australia over which country needed to shoulder responsibility for the woman. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she told Australia it should accept her since the woman lived in Australia since she was 6. The woman had been a dual citizen but Australia stripped her citizenship under its anti-terrorism laws. Ardern said New Zealand could not leave her stateless. Police say they have begun an investigation but declined further comment on whether the woman would face charges.