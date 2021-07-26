Early week heat persists, but pleasant cooldown is right around the corner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The hot summer continues, as more 90° and higher days lie ahead. Cooler weather returns just in time for the end of the work week.

Staying hot, hot, hot early in the week:

The weekend heat follows us into the start of a brand new work week. The first half of the week features the best chance for temperatures into the 90s. As a reminder, average highs are in the lower 80s, so we remain between 5° and 10° above average.

Monday's forecast is a "copy and paste" of Sunday's weather.

It is not just the heat that we talk about this time of year. Our friend, the humidity, begins to gradually creep back by Monday afternoon. It is likely to feel like we are in the middle 90s by Tuesday afternoon.

Dew points climb back into the lower 70s by Wednesday, resulting in uncomfortable weather. As a cold front passes through the area early Thursday, temperatures fall into the middle 80s. High temperatures drop even lower by the upcoming weekend, with temperatures falling into the lower 80s.

Temperatures may slightly cool off by the end of the week. Along with slightly cooler temperatures, the next chance for rain arrives late this week. But do rain chances last into the upcoming weekend?

Rain chances briefly increase:

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower near the Stateline into Tuesday afternoon. This is highly dependent on whether or not we can overcome "the cap," which acts as a lid for thunderstorm development.

The better chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday with a cold front expected to move through the area early in the day. After the rain chances, conditions cool off into the lower 80s for Friday with lower dew points as well.