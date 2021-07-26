Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq will conclude by the end of the year. An announcement expected Monday would set out a more precise timeline for American forces to formally step back in their fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq. The plan to shift the American military mission to a strictly advisory and training one by year’s end is expected to be spelled out in a broader communique to be issued by U.S. and Iraq following Biden’s White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday afternoon.