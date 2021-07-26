Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Tokyo advanced Monday after a 4-day weekend. Benchmarks fell sharply in Hong Kong and Shanghai on concerns over regulatory crackdowns on technology and education-business shares. On Friday, benchmarks in New York returned to records after brushing aside a sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on Monday. The market has rebounded as big companies report better profits than expected and as investors once again take dips in stocks as opportunities to find bargains.