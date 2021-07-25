Tick native to southeastern US found in suburban Chicago

WAYNE, Ill. (AP) — A tick species native to the southeastern part of the United States has been found outside Chicago. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports three Gulf Coast ticks were located earlier this month in the Dunham Forest Preserve in Wayne. The tick is more likely than others to carry the pathogen causing Tidewater spotted fever, which could cause headaches, muscle aches and rash. Experts say the Gulf Coast ticks can be avoided in the same ways as other ticks. They recommend remaining on the center of nature trails and wearing protective clothing when in grassy areas.