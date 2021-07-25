Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast, canceling flights

SHANGHAI (AP) — Typhoon In-fa has hit China’s east coast south of Shanghai after airline flights and trains were canceled and the public ordered to stay indoors. The national weather agency says the typhoon made landfall in Zhejiang province and forecast rainfall of 10 to 14 inches. The typhoon was packing winds of 95 miles per hour and stronger gusts when it dumped rain on Taiwan. No deaths or injuries were reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area. A major bridge in Zhoushan closed. Earlier, large cargo ships were moved from Shanghai’s port, one of the world’s busiest. Meanwhile in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday.