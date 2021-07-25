One family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A family is displaced after an early Sunday morning fire in Rockford.

Rockford Fire says they responded to the 3300 block of Elm Street around 2:30 a.m. for a house fire with a person possibly trapped inside.

When crews arrived on scene, the person believed to be inside had found a way outside the home and confirmed there was no one else in the building.

The fire was brought under control, but the house sustained heavy damage.

The Red Cross is helping the person with clothes and shelter in the meantime.