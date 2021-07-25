Loves & Loyalty M.C. hosts first Special Needs Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A petting zoo, bounce house, games and giveaways were all part of the first Special Needs Drive in Rockford.

The event was put on as the U.W. Sports Factory and aimed to give kids and families of all abilities a fun place to spend the day.

Vice president of the organization Kikki Green says it's important for people to take out time and think about making things equitable for people of all abilities.

"We wanted to make sure we put them in our perspective to cater to them as well as we cater to children without disabilities and that it would be implemented in our calendar year after year," Green said.

The next event for the organization is a backpack giveaway at the Booker T. Washington Center on August 29. The group plans to give away 800 backpacks.