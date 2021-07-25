Heat sticks around as conditions remain dry for the start of next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot temperatures follow us into the next work week as humidity will later rise. Chances of rain return towards the end of the week.

Feeling hot:

The heat seen this weekend will follow us into the next week. The first half of the week will likely feature temperatures into the 90's. Temperatures may slightly cool off by the end of the week.

At least half of the week features forecast high's with in the lower 90's. As the humidity begins to creep back after today, it will feel like we are in the middle 90's. The high index may be into the upper 90's with the return of the humidity.

Humidity will slowly return to the area by Wednesday and fall again for the end of the week.

Dew points are expected to climb back into the lower 70's by Wednesday, resulting in uncomfortable weather. As a cold front is expected to pass through the area early Thursday, temperatures will fall into the middle 80's and even drop into the lower 80's for the end of the week.

Along with slightly cooler temperatures, the next chance for rain also arrives late this week.

Mostly dry:

Saturday brought a few isolated showers to northern Illinois but most of us did have a dry weekend. The start of the week will also likely remain dry.

Staying dry for most of the week with the next, best chance for rain coming late Wednesday into Thursday.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower near the Stateline into Tuesday afternoon. The better chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with a cold front expected to move through the area early. After the rain chances, conditions cool off into the lower 80's for Friday with lower dew points as well.