Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires’ disease

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago public health officials say cases of Legionnaires’ disease have increased this month. The Chicago Department of Public Health is tracking the cases. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria that live in fresh water and spreads when someone breathes in water droplets containing bacteria. It typically does not spread from person-to-person. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Chicago authorities have counted 49 cases in the first three weeks of July _ three times more than the same period in 2020 and 2019.