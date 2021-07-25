Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory. The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second. Champ entered the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup standings, getting a big bump with three events to go before the playoffs. Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71. Schwartzel, his fellow South African, posted a 68 to match Vegas in the final round.