Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series. Williams struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander’s second start and third appearance since missing five weeks following an appendectomy. Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.