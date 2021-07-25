Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah placed on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp. He reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday. Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job. He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition. The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.