Baker claims sole lead in Men’s City, Ella Greenberg strong in Women’s City match play

ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker shot a 71 (even par) at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, which put him in the lead by three strokes heading into the final two rounds of the Men's City Classic next weekend. He finished this weekend with a total score of 140.

The Women's City Tournament started match play today, where Ella Greenberg defeated her sister Eva, 6+5. Ella Greenberg will take on Hui Chong Dofflemyer next week. Kayla Sayyalinh and Megan Thiravong will also faceoff in the semi-finals.

The final two rounds will be played at Sandy Hollow (Saturday) and Aldeen (Sunday) next weekend.

MEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 36 HOLES)

  1. TJ Baker - 140
  2. Troy McNulty, Ryan Arnold - 143
  3. Garrett Ralston - 144
  4. Matt LaMarca - 145
  5. Bennett Baker, Cody Rhymer - 147
Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

