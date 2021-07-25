Baker claims sole lead in Men’s City, Ella Greenberg strong in Women’s City match play

ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker shot a 71 (even par) at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, which put him in the lead by three strokes heading into the final two rounds of the Men's City Classic next weekend. He finished this weekend with a total score of 140.

The Women's City Tournament started match play today, where Ella Greenberg defeated her sister Eva, 6+5. Ella Greenberg will take on Hui Chong Dofflemyer next week. Kayla Sayyalinh and Megan Thiravong will also faceoff in the semi-finals.

The final two rounds will be played at Sandy Hollow (Saturday) and Aldeen (Sunday) next weekend.

MEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 36 HOLES)