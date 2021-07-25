AP Interview: Premier: Iraq doesn’t need US combat troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says his country no longer requires U.S. combat troops to fight the Islamic State group. But he says a formal time frame for redeployment will depend on the outcome of talks with Washington this coming week. Mustafa al-Kadhimi spoke to The Associated Press in an exclusive interview ahead of a U.S. trip in which he is slated to meet with President Joe Biden. He said Iraq’s security forces and its army are capable of defending the country without the U.S.-led coalition troops. He adds that Iraq will still ask for continued U.S. training and military intelligence gathering.