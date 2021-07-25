28 abducted Baptist school students freed in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi. The Rev. Israel Akanji said more than 80 other children are still being held by the gunmen. So far 34 children kidnapped on July 5 have either been released or have escaped from the custody of the gunmen. It is unclear when the other children will be released. Gunman have carried out a spate of mass abductions from schools in northern Nigeria this year, mainly seeking ransoms. Akanji said the church does not pay ransoms to criminals but cannot stop families from doing whatever they can to free their children.