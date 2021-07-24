Teenager hurt after Friday night shooting in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue on Friday night around 11 p.m.

A 17-year-old told officers he was outside when he heard gunshots in the area and then was shot.

He was treated at a local hospital, but was later released and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Beloit Police Department (608-757-2244) or Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers