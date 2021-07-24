Rockford mini mall gives exposure to small business’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Small business owners are able to put their crafts on display at the South Gate Mini Mall in Rockford.

Owners can spend fifty dollars per week in order to rent out a space within the store.

Booths with items such as clothing, sports apparel, jewlery and artwork are open to check out.

For some, like Kevon Hall, they choose to open up their services to the public using their rented space.

Hall and his girlfriend rent out two booths in the mini mall.

Kevon owns a barber shop and Emonie, his girlfriend owns and runs a clothing booth.

"It's a great opportunity for us to grow," he said.

"There are a lot of new business owners here and there is a lot of traction from the vendors so it gives them insight on what we have."

For Rockford author and artist Naomi Sanders, having a booth in the store isn't all about the sales.

"Whether they buy or not, they are for sure going to see my logo," she said.

"They are going to see my logo, my business and what type of art I have, what types of books I have. They may ask questions or ask for a business card but either way it's exposure."

The mini mall is open from Thursday's to Sunday's from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and is located at 1235 Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford.