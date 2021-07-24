Potential for severe storms remains this afternoon and evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Lee and DeKalb counties. The Stateline remains under a risk for severe storms for the rest of this afternoon and evening. Sunday is expected to be quiet but hot.

Severe Potential:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lee county as well as counties east toward Chicago and south towards Bloomington.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lee and DeKalb counties. This watch also extends east into Chicago and south as far as Bloomington.

This watch is in effect until 10 pm. The main threats are primarily strong winds and localized damaging hail. There may be downpours possible within stronger thunderstorms as well as frequent lightning strikes.

If there is a warning issued for your area this afternoon, stay away from windows and make sure to take shelter. Check the 13 Weather Authority App or website for any updates.

Slight chance:

The entire Stateline is under a risk for severe weather today. Some of the area remains under a marginal risk, a 1 out of 5, as some portions are under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale.

The entire area is under a risk for severe weather, northwest portions are under a 1/5 with the southeast under a 2/5 risk for severe storms.

Most of the storms are expected to move through the area before 6pm. However, there still remains a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. These isolated storms still do have the potential to become severe into this evening.

Keep an eye on out for any activity in your area and be sure to take cover if a warning is issued.

Good news is the risk for severe storms does not carry over into Sunday. The second half of the weekend is expected to be fairly quiet with more heat on the way.