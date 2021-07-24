Nicaragua arrests 7th presidential contender in Nov. 7 vote

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have placed under house arrest yet another presidential contender, the seventh so far. Almost all of those who could have challenged President Daniel Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections have now been detained. Opposition leader Noel Vidaurre was placed under police custody at his home on Saturday. Half a dozen other potential candidates have been arrested in a crackdown that started two months ago. Police also placed under house political commentator Jaime Arellano. Dozens of other journalists and opposition activists have also been detained. Almost all were arrested under “treason” laws that Ortega has used against political rivals.