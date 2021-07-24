ISP arrest a Rockford man on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois State Police arrest a 32-year-old in Rockford for possession of child pronography.

ISP says they executed a search warrant on July 22 in the 300 block of Karl Court in Rockford where they claim they found evidence of child pornography belonging to Khanh M. Ha.

Ha was later arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornogrpahy.

Rockford and Loves Park Police along with Winnebago and Boone County Sheriff's Departments assisted with the investigation.