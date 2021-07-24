Indiana Lake Michigan port sees big jump in shipments

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s Lake Michigan port has seen a big increase in shipments this year as the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the port handled a 52% spike in cargo. The Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana port authority says that so far this year, the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in northwest Indiana has had more than a 36% increase in maritime tonnage compared with the same period last year. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that through the end of June, international cargos shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Great Lakes ports are up by 8.37% to 12.9 million tons.