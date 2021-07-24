Food truck festival parks in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guests of The Chow Down Food Truck Festival were able to enjoy several different ethnic food trucks this afternoon.

The first time festival was hosted on Miracle Mile in the Old Magna parking lot.

Foodies enjoyed options from twelve different food trucks ranging from Indonesian food to Mexican food to Barbecue.

Manuel Salgado, the President of MASA, helped put on the event and says bringing people together to embrace other cultures was the mission.

"While there are food trucks scattered here and there, the fact that we have them all right here in one place, and you can try different corners of the world, that's what we are all about with our organizations and events and so far its been working," he said.

Salgado says there are plans to have more food truck fests in the future.