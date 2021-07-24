Elevated metal levels found in water near Rockton’s Chemtool

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials have found elevated levels of harmful metals in groundwater monitoring wells at a Rockton Superfund toxic waste site. But the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency noted that the substances were not found in the municipal water system for the Village of Rockton. Its water was tested June 21. Testing of private wells near the site will begin soon. The metals discovered include antimony, cadmium, chromium and nickel. Some metals are essential nutrients, while others can cause health problems. The results came from groundwater wells at the former Beloit Corp. Toxic waste investigations at the former manufacturer of paper-making products have been underway since 1992.