Browns rookie CB Newsome, WR Schwartz sign deals before camp

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz have signed with the Cleveland Browns. They had been the only members of the team’s eight-player 2021 draft class not under contract. Newsome is a first-round pick who could be a starter this season. Schwartz is a third-round pick from Auburn. He has Olympic-level sprinter’s speed and could get a chance to return kickoffs. Newsome’s deal is worth $12.7 million and includes a $6.6 million signing bonus. The Northwestern star signed as the team’s first-year players and quarterbacks reported to training camp in Berea, Ohio.