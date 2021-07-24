Boy scout pays tribute to life long mentor with eagle scout project

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Eagle scout projects are about bring together and making the community a better place, but one Rockford boy scout found a project that did those things while also paying tribute to a lifelong mentor.

Corbin Kuehnen made his Eagle Scout Project a display at Mount Olive Lutheran Church featuring three crosses.

The church's lead pastor, Kenneth Krause passed away in January, and Kuehnen wanted to do something in his honor.

"He's an amazing pastor," Kuehnen said. "He was super kind, super nice, always caring about others always putting others before himself and above all, God."

The crosses aren't a memorial to the late pastor, rather they're inspired by the impact he made on Kuehnen's life according to the 14-year-old scout.

He plans to have the project finished by Sunday evening. Kuehnen is a part of troop 620.