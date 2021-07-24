Skip to Content

Baker, Rhymer and Greenberg, Thiravong tied for first in Men’s and Women’s City

Updated
Last updated today at 9:14 pm
9:11 pm Top Sports Stories
MWCC 2

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Men's and Women's City Classic is already knotted towards the top of the leaderboard after just one day on the course. On the men's side, TJ Baker and Cody Rhymer are tied in first, both shooting 69 on the day. For the women's side, Boylan's Ella Greenberg and Megan Thiravong are also tied, both tallying a 74.

MEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD:

  1. TJ Baker, Cody Rhymer - 69
  2. Ryan Arnold, Troy McNulty - 70
  3. Garrett Ralston, Zach Braconier - 71
  4. Peter Junor, Matt LaMarca - 72
  5. Aren Boxleitner, Owen Hultman, Varun Menon, Matthew Tamar - 73

WOMEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD:

  1. Ella Greenberg, Megan Thiravong - 74
  2. Kayla Sayyalinh - 76
  3. Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Kyra Simon - 77
  4. Morgan McNulty - 78
  5. Robyn Clott - 80

Sunday's round will be played at Mauh-Nah-Tee See Country Club.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content