Baker, Rhymer and Greenberg, Thiravong tied for first in Men’s and Women’s City

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Men's and Women's City Classic is already knotted towards the top of the leaderboard after just one day on the course. On the men's side, TJ Baker and Cody Rhymer are tied in first, both shooting 69 on the day. For the women's side, Boylan's Ella Greenberg and Megan Thiravong are also tied, both tallying a 74.

MEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD:

TJ Baker, Cody Rhymer - 69 Ryan Arnold, Troy McNulty - 70 Garrett Ralston, Zach Braconier - 71 Peter Junor, Matt LaMarca - 72 Aren Boxleitner, Owen Hultman, Varun Menon, Matthew Tamar - 73

WOMEN'S TOP 5 LEADERBOARD:

Ella Greenberg, Megan Thiravong - 74 Kayla Sayyalinh - 76 Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Kyra Simon - 77 Morgan McNulty - 78 Robyn Clott - 80

Sunday's round will be played at Mauh-Nah-Tee See Country Club.