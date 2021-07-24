All eyes on Dalton, Fields as Bears head into training camp

All eyes are on the quarterbacks as the Chicago Bears begin training camp. The Bears have been consistent in saying Andy Dalton is their starter since they signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. That hasn’t changed since they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. Even if Dalton starts Week 1, the question remains how long he will stay in that spot. In 2020, the Bears made the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row.