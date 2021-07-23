US pilot thanks British man who guaranteed a happy landing

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Air Force officer has thanked a British photographer whose quick action ensured he landed safely after an engine in the aircraft he was piloting malfunctioned last week. Major Grant Thompson gave the civilian a cap and insignia, and then ripped the flight patch from his shoulder and handed it to the man for good measure. Ian Simpson was taking pictures of fighter plans while standing outside a Royal Air Force base that is home to the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing when he spotted sparks flying from the back of a plane. He alerted the base, which in turn warned the crew. Thompson landed his F-15E Strike Eagle safely at RAF Lakenheath,