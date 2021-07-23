England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages

LONDON (AP) — The British government has sought to ease food supply pressures in England by exempting more than 10,000 workers from quarantine rules that had led to staff shortages and empty shelves and fears of panic-buying. However, it has come under criticism Friday for the way it has lifted coronavirus restrictions in England and for not doing more to help other crucial sectors, such as transport, the emergency services and energy industry. Many critics say the app has being unfairly singled out and is a distraction from the fact that the U.K. is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.