To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The spokesman for the Afghan Taliban says the insurgents don’t want to monopolize power. But he says there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed from office. Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, told the AP that under the Taliban, women will be allowed to work, go to school and participate in politics but they’ll have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. He laid out the Taliban stance as they are making swift gains on the ground, and the top U.S. military officer says the insurgents have “strategic momentum.”