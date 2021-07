LOVES PARK (WREX) — Payton Hutchings (University of Illinois) threw six shutout innings for Rockford to help the offense find their groove in a 9-2 win Friday night at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets are on the road for the next four days (two games in Traverse City, two games in Kokomo) and return home on Friday night, July 30, at 6:05 against Kalamazoo.