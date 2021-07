ROCKFORD (WREX) — At least one person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a motorcycle crash in Rockford, according to Rockford Police.

Police tweeted Friday at 5:30 p.m. that officers were responding to a crash at the corner of Rockton and Acorn streets.

13 WREX learned on scene that one person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. 13 WREX is working to find out more information about the crash.