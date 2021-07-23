Nature at the Confluence will immerse your family into nature

Nature at the Confluence is an initiative to transform the area of land where Turtle Creek meets the Rock River into a space that helps celebrate the natural and historical significance of the land.

The entire development includes 2,200 square foot indoor Nature Learning Center with a 1,500 square foot Outdoor Learning Center as well.

This Saturday, the Nature at the Confluence will help kids build their own ecosystem by teaching them the relationships between plants and insects.

The Executive Director, Theresa Oldenburg, says "it's just a way for kids to get some hands on activity and enjoy making something they can take home and take pride in knowing and watching something grow and learning at the same time."

Saturday's ecosystem exploration is best for kids 7 to 10. It's just ten dollars.