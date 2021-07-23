Man sentenced for deadly ‘swatting’ scheme over username

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in an international “swatting” scheme that led to a person’s death. The Commercial Appeal reports that 20-year-old Shane Sonderman is accused of working with others to force people to hand over desirable social media usernames. In this case, he provided contact information to a person in Great Britain about Mark Herring, who controlled the Twitter handle @Tennessee. Authorities say the co-conspirator called police claiming to have killed a woman and planted pipe bombs around his house and gave Herring’s home address. When police responded with weapons drawn, the 60-year-old Herring died of a heart attack.