Lee County Fair kicks off fair season in the Stateline

Fair season is officially underway in the Stateline with the Lee County Fair.

The 4-H and Junior Show took place Friday night in the four-day fair. Other events include the tractor pull, a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, live music and more.

To see a full schedule, click here.

After many cancellations last year due to COVID-19, four other fairs will also take place in the next month in counties across the Stateline.

Stephenson County Fair: July 27-31

Ogle County Fair: July 28- August 1

Boone County Fair: August 10-15

Winnebago County Fair: August 18-22