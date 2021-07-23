Lee County Fair kicks off fair season in the Stateline

Skip to Content

AMBOY (WREX) -- Fair season is officially underway in the Stateline with the Lee County Fair.

The 4-H and Junior Show took place Friday night in the four-day fair. Other events include the tractor pull, a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, live music and more.

After many cancellations last year due to COVID-19, four other fairs will also take place in the next month in counties across the Stateline.

Stephenson County Fair: July 27-31
Ogle County Fair: July 28- August 1
Boone County Fair: August 10-15
Winnebago County Fair: August 18-22

