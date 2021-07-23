IceHogs release full 2021-22 regular season schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs have officially revealed their 2021-22 regular season schedule for the upcoming season. Notable dates are their home opener which is Saturday November 6 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. Rockford starts their season with six games on the road (including the season opener also against Grand Rapids) before returning home for the next five games.

For the full schedule, visit the team's website for the full slate of games in the upcoming season.