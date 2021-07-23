Hot weather peaks Saturday, then slowly relaxes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot and humid weather reaches its peak early this weekend, then drier weather brings the humidity down at least. Keep a lookout for storms, however, as the drier air approaches in the evening.

Saturday heat:

While the temperature only goes up a degree or two over Friday, the humidity makes a huge difference in how much hotter Saturday feels. With the humid air increasing even more, be ready for some intense heat at times in the afternoon.

The heat and humidity feel like almost 100 degrees by the end of Saturday.

Temperatures hit the low 90s by the afternoon, while the heat index is right around 100 degrees. Since the weather feels like 100, be sure to take it easy in the heat, get any strenuous activities out of the way early in the day, and drink lots of water.

While there's been many days in the 90s this summer, there haven't been too many with the heat index near the triple digits. Have a way to cool off throghout the day and night, since this kind of heat isn't something we've gotten used to this summer.

Saturday storms:

A cold front moves in Saturday evening, and could spark some strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts is the main threat, along with large hail. The storms should move quick enough where flash flooding isn't a concern with any heavy rain.



A low risk for severe storms and damaging winds is possible Saturday evening, but the storms may be widely scattered. Not all areas pick up rain and stormy weather through the evening.

While there is a slight chance for storms after noon, the main time to keep an eye on the weather is after 4 pm. Watch the sky or the radar for storms, and move indoors quickly if you hear thunder. The storms should exit the Stateline by the late evening.

The stormy activity won't create a washout, as the storms are scattered along the front. Some spots may stay dry, or not see much for rain. That said, adjust your plans accordingly and be ready to move quickly if a storm crosses your path.

"Dry" heat into next week:

Behind Saturday's cold front, the weather doesn't cool much if at all, but the humidity changes a lot. With drier air filtering in, the heat index is barely noticeable.

Sunday stays sunny and warms into the low 90s. The heat index stays within a degree or two of the temperature. We'll definitely have a "dry heat" as a result. It'll still be hot at times, but we don't have the humidity piling on.

Look for similar conditions Monday through Wednesday of next week. While the humidity rises a little, the effects aren't as noticable as they will be Saturday. Late in the week, chances for storms move back in as the weather cools.