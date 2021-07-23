Flood deaths in central Chinese city climb to 51

BEIJING (AP) — State media say the death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has risen to 51. The official China Daily newspaper and other media say the number included just Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. Other areas of the province also faced heavy downpours, and rivers and reservoirs burst their banks. The reports say losses in Zhengzhou totaled about $10 billion as the city continues to drain inundated areas, remove mud and cart away damaged vehicles and household items. The previous death toll had been 33 with eight missing.