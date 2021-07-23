EXPLAINER: This year’s four new Olympic sports, broken down

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are introducing four new sports to Olympic competition — skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing. Each traveled its own unique path to the Games. Karate is coming home to Japan for its Olympic debut. Skateboarding is hoping to attract younger audiences. Surfers have been pushing for their sport to join the Games since 1912. And sport climbing’s increasing popularity has been helped by the popular documentary “Free Solo.” Each makes its debut over the next two weeks of the Tokyo Games.