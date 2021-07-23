China’s Xi visits Tibet amid rising controls over religion

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development. State media say Xi visited sites in the capital Lhasa, including the former palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional leaders. China has in recent years stepped up controls over Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in the Chinese rather than Tibetan language. Critics of such policies are routinely detained and can receive long prison terms, especially if they have been convicted of association with the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India. Meanwhile, domestic tourism has expanded and new airports, rail lines and highways built.